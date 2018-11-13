BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,048 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 668,565 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,034 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $121.26 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.59.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

