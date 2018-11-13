BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.59. 516,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 135,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $123,699.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,555.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,385 shares of company stock worth $1,639,984 in the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $11,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 473.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

