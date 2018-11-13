Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

IEF stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $106.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

