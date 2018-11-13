BioTelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price Down 9.5%

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $61.68. 872,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 416,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $512,396.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,852 shares of company stock worth $12,869,047 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 112.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 163.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

