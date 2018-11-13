BipCoin (BIP) Market Cap Hits $15,700.00

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. BipCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,700.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BipCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BipCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030669 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About BipCoin

BipCoin (BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. The official website for BipCoin is bipcoin.org. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

