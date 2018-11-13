Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Price Down 15.4% Over Last 24 Hours (BCHABC)

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHABC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] coin can currently be purchased for about $340.83 or 0.05340114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.02398614 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC. Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]’s official website is www.bitcoinabc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU]

Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC [IOU] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.