Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $513.39 or 0.08098788 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, bitFlyer and Bisq. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.96 billion and $966.05 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,347.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00905378 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005323 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,456,800 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Exmo, Gatecoin, WazirX, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Upbit, BiteBTC, Binance, Indodax, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bisq, Mercado Bitcoin, BitForex, Bibox, C2CX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Korbit, CoinFalcon, MBAex, Mercatox, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Iquant, OKCoin International, Koinex, DragonEX, Kuna, Bitbank, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Zebpay, Bittylicious, BitMarket, SouthXchange, Koineks, QBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Instant Bitex, GOPAX, CoinExchange, BitBay, bitFlyer, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Coinsquare, COSS, xBTCe, WEX, CoinTiger, Coinfloor, Bitbns, Graviex, Coindeal, Fatbtc, TOPBTC, CPDAX, HitBTC, Liquid, Tidex, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Buda, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Bleutrade, DSX, IDCM, Coinroom, Coinrail, HBUS, Bitinka, Coinbe, B2BX, OTCBTC, UEX, Bitso, BTC Trade UA, CoinEx, BTC Markets, YoBit, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Bitstamp, RightBTC, Coinbase Pro, cfinex, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Trade By Trade, Koinim, CryptoBridge, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, Coinnest, Braziliex, Bit2C, BX Thailand, Zaif, Coinhub, Liqui, ChaoEX, Ovis, CoinBene, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, BTCC, ACX and QuadrigaCX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.