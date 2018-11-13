Bitgem (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,192.00

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,192.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgem coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.02112725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00450426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00220548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00031417 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitgem Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold.

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

