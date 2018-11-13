Bitok (BITOK) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitok (CURRENCY:BITOK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Bitok has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitok has a market cap of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of Bitok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitok alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok Coin Profile

Bitok (BITOK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bitok’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Bitok’s official Twitter account is @bitokonline. Bitok’s official website is bitok.online.

Bitok Coin Trading

Bitok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.