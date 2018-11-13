BitTube Price Reaches $0.0748 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. BitTube has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $38,861.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.01646136 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016801 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 107,473,362 coins and its circulating supply is 105,693,362 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

