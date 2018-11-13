BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (EUMV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.94% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA:EUMV opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

