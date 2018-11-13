BlackRock Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (ARL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.89% of American Realty Investors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 10.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%.

American Realty Investors Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the Southwestern, Southeastern, and Midwestern United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land.

