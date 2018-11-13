BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBF opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 3rd” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/blackrock-muni-income-investment-trust-bbf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-december-3rd.html.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.