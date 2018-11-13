BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

WARNING: “BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/blackrock-municipal-income-trust-ii-ble-declares-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.