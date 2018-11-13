BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MFL)

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFL opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund.

