Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 3rd

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

