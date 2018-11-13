BlackRock TCP Capital Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 203,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 210,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.7% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

