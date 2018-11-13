Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $21.74.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
