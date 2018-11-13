Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/blackrock-utlts-infrapwr-oprtnt-trst-bui-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-14th.html.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.