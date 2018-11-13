Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG) Insider Adam Moloney Buys 18,000 Shares

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) insider Adam Moloney acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,696.20).

Shares of BLTG opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. Blancco Technology Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.45 ($3.30).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Erasure and Diagnostic. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Device Eraser that erases data from smartphones and tablets running on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry operating systems; Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

