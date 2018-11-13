Blockchain Quotations Index Token (BQT) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Blockchain Quotations Index Token (CURRENCY:BQT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Blockchain Quotations Index Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $42,172.00 worth of Blockchain Quotations Index Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Quotations Index Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Blockchain Quotations Index Token has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00145708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00242616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $695.37 or 0.10953468 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official Twitter account is @BQIofficial. Blockchain Quotations Index Token’s official website is www.bqi.com/cn.

Blockchain Quotations Index Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DragonEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Quotations Index Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Quotations Index Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Quotations Index Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

