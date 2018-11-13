Bloom Energy (BE) Trading Down 6%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 535,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 733,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
BE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.
