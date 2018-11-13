Bloom Energy (BE) Trading Down 6%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 535,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 733,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bloom-energy-be-trading-down-6.html.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.