Blue Apron (APRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE APRN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,976 shares in the company, valued at $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock worth $2,858,888. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

