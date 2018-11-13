BlueCoin Reaches Market Cap of $876,754.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $876,754.00 and $2.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.02543448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000449 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000705 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001415 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

