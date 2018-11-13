B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BME traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,238,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BME. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459 ($6.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “B&M European Value Retail (BME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bm-european-value-retail-bme-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-20-eps.html.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.