B&M European Value Retail (BME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BME traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 385 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,238,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BME. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459 ($6.00).
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.
