B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.09 ($5.87).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BME. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 382.20 ($4.99). 4,490,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.