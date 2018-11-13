BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) a $15.00 Price Target

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) received a $15.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 80,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of -0.11.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $412,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,946,154.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

