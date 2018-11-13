Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$108.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of BEI opened at C$43.65 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

