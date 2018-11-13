BOAT Market Cap Tops $64,295.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, BOAT has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. BOAT has a market capitalization of $64,295.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOAT alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.02527003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00612036 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020648 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BOAT Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,942,426 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat.

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.