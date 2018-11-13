Bombardier (BBD.A) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) in a research note published on Monday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at C$2.51 on Monday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$4.17.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.