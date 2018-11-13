Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$7.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.68 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a buy rating and set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.41.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

