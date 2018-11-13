Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Lifted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 282.7% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Booking by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 111,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,883,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 154,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,103,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,155.87.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $12.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,919.12. 2,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,194. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,683.28 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

