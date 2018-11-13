BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BP by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of BP opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 129.79%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/bp-plc-bp-shares-bought-by-advisor-partners-llc.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.