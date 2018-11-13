Breakout (BRK) Hits Market Cap of $785,188.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Breakout has a total market cap of $785,188.00 and $373.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Breakout has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013857 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com.

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

