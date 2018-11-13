Brenntag (BNR) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.90 ($67.32).

Shares of BNR opened at €43.74 ($50.86) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

