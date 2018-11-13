Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgepoint Education, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. It offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The Company delivers its programs online, as well as at its traditional campuses located in Clinton, Iowa and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company was founded on the principle that those who are academically prepared deserve access to an affordable higher education without sacrificing quality, transferability of credits, accessibility and academic standards. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPI. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

NYSE:BPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 176,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 1,199.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 167,635 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 109,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 72.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 287,914 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

