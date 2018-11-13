Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in LendingClub Corp (LC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,101 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LendingClub worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in LendingClub Corp (LC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/brighton-jones-llc-has-2-20-million-stake-in-lendingclub-corp-lc.html.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.