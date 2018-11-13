Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 164,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 126,342 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.08 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

