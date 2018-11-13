Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 358,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 312,764 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

WARNING: “Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/brighton-jones-llc-trims-position-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.