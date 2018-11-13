British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given a GBX 5,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) received a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.98% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,614.12 ($60.29).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,958.50 ($38.66) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In related news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

