Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brixmor Property Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.69.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,652. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 143.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

