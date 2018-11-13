Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) to Announce ($0.25) EPS

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allogene Therapeutics an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 8,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,752. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Chang acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,500,000 in the last three months.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.