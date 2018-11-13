Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Enbridge Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enbridge Energy Partners.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,876. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $115,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $130,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

