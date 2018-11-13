Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 1,165,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 564,098 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

