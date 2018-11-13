Brokerages Anticipate NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. NCI Building Systems posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “$16.05” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCI Building Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE NCS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,085. NCI Building Systems has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

