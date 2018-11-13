Brokerages Anticipate Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Trinity Industries posted sales of $906.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trinity Industries.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 2,119,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.