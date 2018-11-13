Brokerages Anticipate Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Trinity Industries posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinity Industries.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

