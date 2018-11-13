Brokerages Expect Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.26 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will post $187.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.82 million and the highest is $189.70 million. Horizon Global posted sales of $195.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year sales of $865.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.81 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $881.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.27 million to $887.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Roth Capital raised Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Denise Ilitch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $74,189.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jay Goldbaum acquired 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,240.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $171,037 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Horizon Global by 26.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 194,246 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth about $927,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the second quarter worth about $7,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

