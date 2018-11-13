Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,251. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,134.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,896,765. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 73,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 151,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

