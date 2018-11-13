Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 1,588,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,819. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

