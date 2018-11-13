Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $72.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $264.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.84 million to $265.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.65 million, with estimates ranging from $330.13 million to $342.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.28 million. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. 156,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,808. Tenable has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

